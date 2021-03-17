CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Buys £74,580 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £74,580 ($97,439.25).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLS alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Fredrik Widlund bought 68 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

On Thursday, January 7th, Fredrik Widlund acquired 69 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($196.52).

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 231.50 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £943.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 212.51. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 246.15 ($3.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

Read More: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.