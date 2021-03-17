CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,300 shares of company stock worth $4,946,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $207.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $216.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

