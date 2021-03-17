CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. CNB Financial posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,343. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 427.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CNB Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 49,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

