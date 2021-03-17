CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Trading Up 6.8%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 2,746,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,020,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.47.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CNS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

