CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given Neutral Rating at MKM Partners

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by MKM Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.