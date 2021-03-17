CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

CNX has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. CNX Resources has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,217,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,151,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.