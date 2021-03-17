CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Receives Neutral Rating from MKM Partners

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by MKM Partners in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CNX Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.