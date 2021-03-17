Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 4,479,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,356,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 164,763 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

