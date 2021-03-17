Coin Artist (COIN) Trading 98.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded up 98.6% against the dollar. One Coin Artist token can currently be bought for $4.08 or 0.00006996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market cap of $4.41 million and $341,350.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00053081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.73 or 0.00642966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025185 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00034057 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (COIN) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

