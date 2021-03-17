CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0218 on Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $15.45 million and $1.14 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00050083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.20 or 0.00656307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00069107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

