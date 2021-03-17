Coinsbit Token (CNB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $189,621.00

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Coinsbit Token has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $189,621.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinsbit Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.55 or 0.00645924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025277 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

Coinsbit Token (CRYPTO:CNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Coinsbit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsbit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinsbit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsbit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsbit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.