Coinsuper Ecosystem Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $902.00 (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market capitalization of $334,632.21 and approximately $902.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded up 39.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.88 or 0.00636050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070336 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00025164 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00033968 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Token Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is a token. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 tokens. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

