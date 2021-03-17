CoinUs Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. CoinUs has a market cap of $60,611.44 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 102.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006186 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

