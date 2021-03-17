Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to report sales of $833.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $821.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $846.21 million. Colfax posted sales of $816.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFX. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after acquiring an additional 703,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colfax by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,708,000 after acquiring an additional 638,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -945.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.