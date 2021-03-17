Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Holdings Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Comerica worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.