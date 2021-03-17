Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,475 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

CHCT stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

