Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.54

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 831052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

