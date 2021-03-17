Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.39

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.39 and last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 8549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

