Compound Price Down 8.8% This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $436.32 or 0.00756435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $129.19 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000113 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,674,790 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

