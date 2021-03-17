comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Trading 5.3% Higher

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.75. 971,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,024,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of $284.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of comScore by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

