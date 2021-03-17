Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $8,531.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,921.40 or 1.00085795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00389220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00284059 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.29 or 0.00739404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7,128.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00083444 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,649,309 coins and its circulating supply is 10,142,149 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

