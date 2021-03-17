Concentrix (CNXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Concentrix to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Concentrix has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix stock opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,133.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $200,894.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,793.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cross Research started coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.