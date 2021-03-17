Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.00

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 18837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$91.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

