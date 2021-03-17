ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,802 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.