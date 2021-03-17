ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNOB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

