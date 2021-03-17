ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $62.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

NYSE:COP opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,990,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $78,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

