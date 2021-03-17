ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

NYSE COP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 177,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,819. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,990,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $78,118,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

