ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 105.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,738 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,738 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 120,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,819. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

