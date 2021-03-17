Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,846,000 after purchasing an additional 201,181 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,959,000 after purchasing an additional 45,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,977. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.47.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

