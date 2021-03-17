Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.04

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.22. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 10,520 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

