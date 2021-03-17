Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Up 6.5%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 1,461,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,430,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $912.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 65,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.