Content Value Network Price Up 27,802.5% This Week (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Content Value Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on exchanges. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 27,802.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.35 or 0.00640327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00069894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025103 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033777 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

CVNT is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.