ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.97 million and $3.28 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.05 or 0.00264648 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.