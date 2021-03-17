Contentos (COS) Price Hits $0.0318 on Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $93.15 million and approximately $21.05 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00055239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00666550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00070186 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,746,818 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

