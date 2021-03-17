Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 330,200 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 330,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,026. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

In other VPC Impact Acquisition news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc purchased 3,577 shares of VPC Impact Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,442,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,139,607.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

