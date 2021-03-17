Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 343,456 Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 343,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVOKU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,763,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,350,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,315,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,539,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVOKU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

