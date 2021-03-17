Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 400,000 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,756,000.

OTCMKTS:CFACU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 1,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,819. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

