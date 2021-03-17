Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUNEU. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,100,000.

Shares of DUNEU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 224,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50. Dune Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

