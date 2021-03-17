Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,114,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIIIU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

