Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 275,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,668,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $5,965,000.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 284,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,730. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

