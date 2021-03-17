Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 154,211 Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,000.

Get Blue Water Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:BLUWU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. 2,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,192. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.