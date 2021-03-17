Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 196,049 Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Falcon Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCAC. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,365,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,324,000.

Shares of FCAC stock remained flat at $$10.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,637. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

