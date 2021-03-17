Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 400,000 DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,838,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,675,000.

Shares of DDMXU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 82,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,059. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

