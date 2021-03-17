Context Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)

Context Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of AGBA Acquisition worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGBA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 153,952 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGBA Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

