Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

OTCMKTS RAACU traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,098. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

