Context Capital Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCFW)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCFW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCFW traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,423. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38.

Ittella International, LLC manufactures plant based food. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

