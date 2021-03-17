Context Capital Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 154,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Forum Merger III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter worth about $12,316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,935,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter worth about $11,073,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,964,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

FIII stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52. Forum Merger III Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

