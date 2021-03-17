Context Capital Management LLC Invests $2.74 Million in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,000.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

OTCMKTS VIIAU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,542. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIIAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU).

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.