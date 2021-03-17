Context Capital Management LLC Invests $3.47 Million in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 334,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,350,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Shares of ALTUU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $17.00.

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

