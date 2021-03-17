Context Capital Management LLC Invests $3.62 Million in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 328,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $39,562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $9,114,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $12,122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000.

CFII traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 732,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,791. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 16,024,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $180,280,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

